News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Hundreds share views on walking and cycling path improvement spots

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 11:30 AM June 2, 2021   
Suffolk County Council has received a funding boost from the Department of Transport to upgrade cycl

Babergh and Mid Suffolk are asking for feedback on areas in need of walking and cycle path improvements - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hundreds of people across two Suffolk districts have been sharing areas of the county in need of walking and cycle path improvements — and more views are still being sought.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk district councils have launched a public consultation on a joint walking and cycling strategy, which aims to establish where the popular spots are for walking and cycling, and find out which walkways need improving.

The consultation closes on June 22, but already more than 550 people have put forward their suggestions, which will help inform a walking and cycling infrastructure plan being developed.

Mid Suffolk cabinet member for the environment Jessica Fleming. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mid Suffolk District Council's Conservative cabinet member for the environment, Jessica Fleming

Jessica Fleming, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at Mid Suffolk, said: "Cycling and walking are great ways to do short trips, enjoy the local outdoors and access businesses — while also supporting our local economy, wellbeing and protecting the environment.

“I would encourage anyone in our district — whether an avid rambler, cyclist, or just interested — to have their say in our interactive consultation. The more people we hear from the better, so we can work with partners to improve active travel infrastructure in Suffolk as part of the vision for both our towns and rural communities."

Elisabeth Malvisi, Babergh District Council’s cabinet member for environment. Picture: BABERGH DISTR

Elisabeth Malvisi, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at Babergh District Council - Credit: Archant

Babergh cabinet member Elisabeth Malvisi, also Conservative, added: “Making sure we have accessible and well connected cycling and walking routes is at the heart of our regeneration plans and visions for our towns. We need to support both the wellbeing of those in our district, as well as encourage people to shop local in order to support our businesses.

You may also want to watch:

“Moving towards more sustainable travel options over the coming years will play an important role in safeguarding our environment. This consultation gives our communities the opportunity to tell us what infrastructure they want to see in the district.”

The consultation employs a simple pin drop on an interactive map, allowing people to highlight specific locations.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Premier League is a dream, but a dream we can make reality' - New Ipswich Town CEO Mark Ashton
  2. 2 Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
  3. 3 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  1. 4 Rise in coronavirus ‘growth rate’ across East Anglia
  2. 5 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to Rotherham defender
  3. 6 Suffolk beauty queen with luxurious lifestyle features in Channel 5 show
  4. 7 'Horror movie stuff': bee keeper on recent spate of swarms
  5. 8 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
  6. 9 Woman in her 50s dies in caravan blaze
  7. 10 Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene

Once the consultation ends the data will be collated and will inform the walking and cycling strategy to be put forward to the council's cabinets later this year.

Dan Pratt, Mid Suffolk councillor said the impact of more cycling should not be underestimated. Pict

Dr Dan Pratt from Mid Suffolk District Council's opposition Liberal Democrat and Green group - Credit: Archant

Dr Daniel Pratt from Mid Suffolk's opposition Green and Liberal Democrat group, said: "Encouraging public uptake on active travel means we must not only make walking and cycling easier but also an attractive option.

"This necessitates a great deal of investment in local infrastructure including the improvement of existing and creation of new cycleways. To get this right, we must involve our communities and local businesses to gain local consensus on where that infrastructure is most needed.

"So far, the consultation has been met with a positive reaction from our residents. We encourage engagement from all residents, whether they walk or cycle to travel to school, work or to the shops, or simply use the infrastructure for leisure purposes. 

"The Green/Lib Dem group insist that walking and cycling must be at the heart of any plans for new development and not come as an afterthought."

 Visit the website here to take part.

Cycling
Babergh District Council
Mid Suffolk Council
Babergh News
Mid Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Travellers in a car park opposite Asda in Stowmarket. 

Travellers move on to car park in Stowmarket

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
30mph sign in Brantham on A137

4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Oxford United's Mark Sykes (left) and Portsmouth's Marcus Harness battle for the ball during the Sky

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Josh Hawkes signed for Sunderland from Hartlepool in 2020

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He'll be in the first team squad for pre-season' - Sunderland sporting...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus