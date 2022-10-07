Gates like 'prison fences' criticised at £1m beachside development

The gates have been described as like prison fences - Credit: Archant

New security gates described as an "absolute eyesore" on a resort's promenade will be removed once a new £1million development is completed.

The two-metre high green metal mesh gates have been installed as part of compounds to protect machinery and materials and keep the public safe during the construction work.

Contractors have this week started work on the new beach hut village and activity park in Sea Road, Felixstowe, but the gates guarding the area have excited comment on social media and been described as "an absolute eyesore" and prison fences and their need questioned.

The compound gates and fencing will say in place until the project is complete next summer - Credit: Archant

But an East Suffolk Council (ESC) spokesperson said: “These gates have been erected at two compounds associated with development of the new Seashore Village and activity park in Felixstowe and are an important measure for protecting both the site and the public.

“The choice of protective gates and fencing, rather than more typically used hoardings, was made in order to mitigate the potential impact of strong coastal winds.

“They will, of course, be removed when the programme of work concludes and the new area opens for people to enjoy next summer.”

Plans for the new beach hut village alongside Felixstowe prom - Credit: East Suffolk Council

The Seashore Village - part of the regeneration of the South Seafront - will feature 27 traditional-style beach huts, provided by ESC, as well as a single-storey accessible hut, built from self-insulating panels and capable of being split into smaller rooms or pods for hire.

The site between the road and prom will be re-landscaped, with ramp access installed from Sea Road and the prom, where new fully accessible toilets will also be added and open year-round.

The ‘Trim Trail’ will be revamped as part of a new activity park nearby, set to include a climbing wall, concrete table tennis tables, pétanque piste, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for workouts.

The creation of the public spaces will be funded by the sale of the huts.

The site in Sea Road, Felixstowe, where the new beach hut village will be built - Credit: Archant

Craig Rivett, deputy council leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “We are committed to improving facilities and increasing tourism opportunities in East Suffolk.

“The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment and investment in recent years.

“These further improvements to the area will enhance accessibility and make the area more welcoming for local residents and visitors.

“It will offer more opportunities for exercise and physical activity to improve physical and mental wellbeing.”

The development was approved by East Suffolk Council’s Planning Committee South last October and forms part of wider ongoing investment in the South Seafront area, where the Martello Park has already delivered new homes, a play area and new car parking facilities, while East Suffolk Council has also invested in the development of a contemporary café, the refurbishment of two public shelters, and the long-term maintenance of an historic Martello Tower.

Work is being led by main contractor, Gipping Construction, and is expected to continue until next summer.