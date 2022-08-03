Belle Vue Park entrance and retirement apartments plans set for green light

Plans to transform Belle Vue park in Sudbury look set to be approved by councillors.

Two different projects, one to rejuvenate the park's entrance, and another for retirement apartments and two homes, have both been recommended for approval at Babergh District Council's development control committee on Wednesday, August 10.

The plans for the entrance were submitted by Babergh District Council and include landscaping, seating as well as a focal point for public art installations.

Speaking in March when the park entrance plans went in, Michael Holt, Babergh District Council's cabinet minister for economic growth, said: “It has long been an ambition of Babergh District Council’s cabinet to invest in Belle Vue Park to ensure that the park remains a space for residents, families and visitors to Sudbury.

"These plans will not only create a welcoming entrance to the park but will better connect the park with the town centre.”

The plan to redevelop the old swimming pool into a block of retirement apartments and convert Belle Vue House into two homes was chosen by Babergh District Council cabinet from the six tenders put forward in 2021.

Churchill Retirement Living's plans feature an L-shaped design for the three- and four-storey retirement home building, which will include 27 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom apartments.

Speaking at the time plans were revealed, Gary Day, land design and planning director with Churchill, said: “We have been working hard with local stakeholders on our plans for the redevelopment of this site to meet the urgent need for new housing in Sudbury and the surrounding area.

“Our specialist retirement apartments will help improve the health and wellbeing of those older people from the local area who choose to live there, creating a vibrant new community near the heart of town and enabling local older people to enjoy an independent, active lifestyle for longer.

“Retirement housing is the most effective form of residential development for generating local economic growth, creating local jobs, increasing high street spend and boosting the housing market by enabling downsizers to free up under-occupied properties. We are looking forward to bringing all these benefits to Sudbury.”

The Belle Vue House conversion is set to be carried out by McCabe & Able – a local developer specialising in the restoration of period properties.

The plans have proved divisive, prompting the creation of the Belle Vue Action Group, which wants to see the former swimming pool and Belle Vue House remain in place.