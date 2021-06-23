£20m bid made to revive Clacton town centre

Published: 5:30 AM June 23, 2021

Shoppers in Clacton town centre, which could receive £20million to revive the high street and make it more appealing. - Credit: Andrew Partridge

Leaders in Clacton have bid for £20million to revive the town centre as part of a Government fund following the devastating impact of coronavirus.

The bid has been submitted by Tendring District Council (TDC), working with Essex County Council (ECC), to the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

The fund is designed to support town centre and high street regeneration through new commercial and cultural areas, and improvements to sustainable transport and public spaces, with a decision due on the bid in the autumn.

If successful, the bid proposes to create a new events space in the town square with a covered market and starter units in Pier Avenue.

The bid proposes three separate projects to revive Clacton town centre. - Credit: Tendring District Council

It also sets out plans for a new library and adult learning centre, flexible office space, new homes, starter business units and a new multi-storey car park around Carnarvon Road, Station Road and High Street.

Finally, the bid would go towards public realm and highways works, including promoting electric vehicles, walking and cycling, and more greenery.

Mary Newton, TDC cabinet member for business and economic growth, said this was a really exciting prospect for the town.

“Even before Covid town centres have been changing as we adapt to new ways of shopping, socialising and working – and I emphasis changing, not declining,” said councillor Newton.

Mary Newton, TDC cabinet member for business and economic growth, said this was a really exciting prospect for Clacton. - Credit: Tendring District Council

“This bid represents the first phase of the Love Clacton Vision, developed through engagement with town centre businesses and other stakeholders, and offers a real opportunity to re-shape and revitalise the area and support our green objectives.

“We believe this is a really strong bid, and are hopeful of a positive decision from the Government to help us get Back to Business.”

In support of the bid, TDC and ECC have pledged around £18m in match-funding to the project.

Clacton’s bid was based around a previous application made to the Future High Streets Fund. Though this bid was unsuccessful, Tendring has been designated a priority area for the Levelling Up Fund.

As before, the proposal is for short, medium and long-term improvements, with the aim that the project begins this financial year and is completed over the next three to four years.