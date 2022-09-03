News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Concern bins are not being cleared in east Suffolk street

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 4:00 PM September 3, 2022
Bury Hill in Woodbridge

Bury Hill in Woodbridge - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

Concerns have been raised about the emptying of bins in a Suffolk market town street. 

A resident of Bury Hill in Woodbridge reported issues with the emptying of both dog bins and normal bins in the road and said the matter had been reported to local councillors. 

However, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council, which is responsible for clearing the waste, said: “Our partners at East Suffolk Norse endeavour to empty litter bins and dog waste bins with regular frequency. 

“On Monday, waste collection staff attended this area to empty a dog waste bin the morning after it was reported as being full. 

“We have updated our schedules in order to address the issue of increased usage.  

“In the meantime, we would politely ask dog walkers who find bins full to behave responsibly by taking their dog’s bagged waste home and dispose of it in their domestic rubbish bins. 

"If you notice the bin is damaged or overflowing, please report it to us through our website." 

East Suffolk Council
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News
Suffolk

