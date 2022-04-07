Call for new crossing point before a pedestrian is seriously hurt

Calls have been made for a new crossing point for Farlingaye High School pupils. L-R crossing campaigner Stuart Widd, Carol Gradwell, vice chair of Melton Parish Council, campaigners Adam Collacott and Alex Downing, Alan Porter, chair of Melton Parish Council - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Campaigners are appealing for a new crossing point to be installed before a serious accident happens and to protect schoolchildren crossing a busy road.

Concerns have been raised about the safety of pupils at Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge who come from the new Bloor Homes estate around Lloyd Road in Melton and cross busy Woods Lane at the junction with Bredfield Road to get to school.

Bredfield Road resident Richard Bolt, one of the campaigners, said some motorists were driving too fast, putting the children in danger.

He called for a safe crossing, adding that a crossing had been provided on the Woodbridge side of Woods Lane which failed to consider a lack of pavement on the east side of Bredfield Road, resulting in children continuing to cross at the junction.

“It is an incredibly busy junction, but unfortunately we get a lot of schoolchildren crossing that road at different times and it is only a matter of time before an accident occurs because people are incredibly inpatient,” Mr Bolt said.

He said a child was recently hit in the road but thankfully not seriously hurt, while a car has also overturned.

New vehicle activated speed warning signs (VAS) have recently been installed to remind motorists of their speed, but Mr Bolt said motorists were ignoring them and speeding.

The campaigners are working with Melton Parish Council to seek improvements at the junction and the council has appealed to Suffolk County Council, as the highways authority, to seek support from East Suffolk Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to fund the works.

The CIL is a charge levied by councils on developers.

A spokesperson for the county council said: “Suffolk County Council has been working with Melton Parish Council to assess traffic conditions on Bredfield Road.

“New posts have recently been installed to allow the parish council to operate its VAS to remind drivers of the speed limit.

“The council has also produced cost estimates to see if the junction with Woods Lane can be amended to improve facilities for pedestrians.

“If this assessment can be funded, there may be an opportunity to apply for district council CIL funds for the construction stage.”