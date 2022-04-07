Call for new crossing point before a pedestrian is seriously hurt
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Campaigners are appealing for a new crossing point to be installed before a serious accident happens and to protect schoolchildren crossing a busy road.
Concerns have been raised about the safety of pupils at Farlingaye High School in Woodbridge who come from the new Bloor Homes estate around Lloyd Road in Melton and cross busy Woods Lane at the junction with Bredfield Road to get to school.
Bredfield Road resident Richard Bolt, one of the campaigners, said some motorists were driving too fast, putting the children in danger.
He called for a safe crossing, adding that a crossing had been provided on the Woodbridge side of Woods Lane which failed to consider a lack of pavement on the east side of Bredfield Road, resulting in children continuing to cross at the junction.
“It is an incredibly busy junction, but unfortunately we get a lot of schoolchildren crossing that road at different times and it is only a matter of time before an accident occurs because people are incredibly inpatient,” Mr Bolt said.
He said a child was recently hit in the road but thankfully not seriously hurt, while a car has also overturned.
New vehicle activated speed warning signs (VAS) have recently been installed to remind motorists of their speed, but Mr Bolt said motorists were ignoring them and speeding.
Most Read
- 1 Man United teens Savage and Fish train with Ipswich
- 2 Hollywood superstar John Travolta shooting film about Suffolk airbase
- 3 'Ex-team-mates call me a snake!' - Gibbs on his Ipswich to Norwich switch
- 4 All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash
- 5 Seafront clean-up after high tides cause havoc
- 6 Ed Sheeran wins High Court copyright row over his song Shape of You
- 7 'Filthy environment and uncaring staff': Woman slams hospital unit
- 8 Naked burglar found in victim's bed at house break-in
- 9 Teenager dies after quadbike collision on A120
- 10 M&S to launch new larger store in north Essex
The campaigners are working with Melton Parish Council to seek improvements at the junction and the council has appealed to Suffolk County Council, as the highways authority, to seek support from East Suffolk Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to fund the works.
The CIL is a charge levied by councils on developers.
A spokesperson for the county council said: “Suffolk County Council has been working with Melton Parish Council to assess traffic conditions on Bredfield Road.
“New posts have recently been installed to allow the parish council to operate its VAS to remind drivers of the speed limit.
“The council has also produced cost estimates to see if the junction with Woods Lane can be amended to improve facilities for pedestrians.
“If this assessment can be funded, there may be an opportunity to apply for district council CIL funds for the construction stage.”