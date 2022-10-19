Chris Bally is set to be the new chief executive of East Suffolk Council. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Senior county council officer Chris Bally is set to be appointed new chief executive of East Suffolk Council next month.

Mr Bally is deputy chief executive at Suffolk County Council and has worked in local government for nearly 30 years. He will take over from Stephen Baker who is retiring at the end of the year after 17 years at the helm of East Suffolk and its predecessor councils.

His appointment is expected to be confirmed at a special meeting of the council on November 2.

Born in Suffolk and resident in Felixstowe, Mr Bally has 13 years of experience at a senior level with the county council and previously worked for Tendring District Council in Essex as well as the Audit Commission.

Steve Gallant, leader of East Suffolk Council, is delighted to have secured Chris’s services and believes he will bring a wealth of valuable experience and knowhow to the role.

He said: “Everyone involved in the recruitment process was hugely impressed by the calibre of candidates.

"However, Chris impressed us incredibly with his knowledge, determination, and enthusiasm for the role, and it is clear that he entirely understands the challenges and opportunities which East Suffolk faces.

“This is the largest district council in the country by population and we are on a journey to improve outcomes for all local people. Chris is highly experienced and respected in the county, and it is abundantly clear that he shares our ambitions for the area.”

Following his selection, Mr Bally said: “This is a hugely exciting opportunity with one of the country’s most progressive local councils and I feel very honoured to be taking up this position.

“I have seen up close how East Suffolk Council makes a real difference for its communities and I am determined to use my own experience and awareness of local priorities to help maintain the highest possible standards.

“This is an ambitious council with a huge agenda to deliver in the next decade and I can’t wait to get started.”

The ratification of the appointment to the role of chief executive will be heard at an extraordinary meeting of full council on November 2.