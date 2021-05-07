Rainbow coalition remains after Colchester election 2021
- Credit: Colchester Council
Colchester Borough Council was the only local authority to count its votes overnight in the area - and there were few changes among the third of the seats that were up for grabs,
The borough - which was run by a "rainbow coalition" of non-Conservative parties - remains in no overall control, even though the Tories did gain two seats that were vacant and the Green Party took one Liberal Democrat seat.
The state of parties on the borough is now Conservatives 23, Liberal Democrats 12, Labour 11, Highwoods Independents 3 and Greens 2. That is only a minor change from before the vote and coalition talks are likely to take place over the next few days.
Colchester results:
Greenstead:
Julie Young(L) 1,097
Michael Hinton(C) 600
Chantelle-Louise Whyborn(LD) 222
Kemal Cufoglu(G) 135
Kevin Blair(RUK) 57
Labour hold.
Berechurch:
Dave Harris(L) 1,604
Chris Piggott(C) 470
Mick Spindler(LD) 193
John Clifton(G) 78
Labour hold
Marks Tey and Layer
Kevin Bentley(C) 1,880
John Spademan(L) 323
Amy Sheridan(G) 231
Mark Hull(LD) 223
Neil Gilbranch(Ind) 132
Conservative hold
New Town
Pam Cox(L) 1,521
Carla Hales(C) 887
Catherine Spindler(LD) 794
Bob Brannan(G) 301
Labour gain from Liberal Democrat
Castle
Step Nissen(G) 1,136
Fabian Green(C) 976
Richard Hill(C) 574
Martin Gillingham(LD) 319
Green gain from Liberal Democrat
Lexden and Braiswick (two seats)
Dennis Willetts(C) 1,949
Martin Leatherdale(C) 1,597
Sandra Culham(LD)594
Roger Bamforth(G)532
Luke Hayes(L) 396
Kayleigh Rippinggale-Shaw(L)- 333
Two Conservative holds (one seat had been vacant)
Wivenhoe
Michelle Burrows(LD) 1,245
Cyril Liddy(L) 1,020
Jodie Clark(C) 496
Asa Aldis(G) 480
Liberal Democrat gain from Labour
Tiptree
Roger Mannion(C) 1,713
John Wood(L) 288
Clare Smee(G) 206
Jennifer Stevens(LD)171
Conservative hold
Shrub End
Lyn Barton(LD) 819
Angela Linghorn-Baker(C) 783
David McCulloch(L) 416
Blake Roberts(G) 136
Joe Johnson(RUK) 61
Liberal Democrat hold
Highwoods.
Gerard Oxford(Ind) 780
Stephen Rowe(C) 664
Jocelyn Law(L) 401
Kieron Franks(LD) 188
Clare Burgess(G) 131
Diane Baker(RUK) 64
Independent hold
Rural North
Darius Laws(C) 2,207
Sue Bailey(G) 406
Diane Brown(L) 367
William Brown(LD)359
Andrew Phillips(RUK) 84
Conservative hold
Prettygate(two seats)
Sue Lissimore(C) 2,136
Leigh Tate(C)1,285
John Loxley(LD) 544
Richard Bourne(L) 513
Victoria Weaver(L) 388
Natalie Edgoose(G) 350
John Burgess(G) 250
Conservative hold - one seat had been vacant
Mile End
Martin Goss(LD) 1,974
Rachel Smith(C) 583
Pauline Bacon(L) 328
Amanda Kike(G)139
Liberal Democrat hold
St Annes and St Johns
Mike Hogg(LD) 1,241
Tom Rowe(C) 1,214
Abigail Chambers(L) 301
Pam Nelson(G) 200
Liberal Democrat hold
C- Conservative. L - Labour, LD - Liberal Democrat, G - Green, RUK - Reform UK. Ind - Independent.