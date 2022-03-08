Heartfelt tributes to 'dedicated' former Colchester mayor after his death

Colchester councillor and former mayor Nick Cope has passed away - Credit: Colchester Borough Council

Tributes have been paid to a member of Colchester councillor and former mayor who had a "proud record of standing up for his community".

Nick Cope, who had been councillor of New Town and Christ Church since 1994, died from natural causes on Monday, Colchester Borough Council confirmed.

Mr Cope also served an 18-month term as mayor of the north Essex town until October 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Liz.

In a joint statement issued by the current mayor of Colchester, Robert Davidson, and the leader of the council, Paul Dundas, said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Colchester Borough Council member and former mayor, Cllr Nick Cope.

"Our sympathies go out to Nick’s wife, Liz, who served as his mayoress, their family and friends at this very difficult time.

"We are thinking of them and will be providing any support that we can.

"Nick’s warm and thoughtful personality made him a dedicated and respected councillor.

"He represented New Town and Christ Church ward since 1994 and had a proud record of standing up for his community and championing environmental causes. He served as mayor of Colchester in 2019/20.

"The theme of Nick’s mayoralty was 'Young and Old: Building a Healthy Environment' and his charities were: Age Concern; Army Benevolent Fund; Colchester Chinese Society; Colchester Citizen's Advice Bureau; Colchester Food Bank; The Mercury Theatre; MIND, and the Youth Enquiry Service.

“Nick also signed a bond of friendship with Renkum, the Dutch district including the town of Oosterbeek, where soldiers landed and made their final stand during the Battle of Arnhem.

"Nick and Liz attended a service in Arnhem marking the 75th Anniversary of the battle.

“In July 2019, Nick and Liz hosted a reception for business and tourism leaders celebrating and supporting tourism and heritage within the borough, which was a great success.

“These things and more brought him much respect from his fellow councillors, colleagues, and residents.

"The borough owes him a huge debt of gratitude for his 28 years of service.”