Town gets £800k boost to help rough sleepers

More support has been pledged for rough sleepers in Colchester after community leaders secured a government grant worth more than £800,000.

Colchester Borough Council and Colchester Borough Homes were awarded the money from the Rough Sleeper Fund.

The successful bid will continue the work already taking place to reduce the number of people sleeping rough in the borough and help them into accommodation over the next three years.

The new funding will help deliver a range of support services including outreach work to identify people who are or at risk of sleeping rough, specialist support using a trauma-informed approach, and access to an accommodation pathway including a housing-led scheme providing wraparound support.

Councillor Julie Young, portfolio holder for housing and communities, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured this additional funding, which will complement and extend our existing work to tackle rough sleeping in the borough.

“The council, with the assistance of Colchester Borough Homes and a range of local support and accommodation providers, already delivers several projects that are helping to make a real difference to the lives of rough sleepers and vulnerable people at risk of homelessness.

“The reasons why people find themselves in a vulnerable position on the streets are extremely complex. We believe people should be treated as individuals and have an opportunity to access a package of support from appropriate agencies.

“Everyone has a role to play in tackling rough sleeping. With public support, we can improve lives and make our city a better place for everyone.”

Over the past five years, the council and Colchester Borough Homes have secured more than £2.5m from the Government’s rough sleeper funding streams to prevent and reduce rough sleeping by helping clients access accommodation and support.

Last year additional funding helped fund the purchase of six self-contained flats as move-on accommodation for up to two years for supported rough sleepers.

In 2021-22, the Rough Sleeper Team provided 124 clients with support, advice, and assistance to help them move off the streets, while 38 rough sleepers were housed into more settled accommodation







