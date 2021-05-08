News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Babergh Great Cornard by-election result confirmed

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:55 PM May 8, 2021   
Wherstead park

The election count at Wherstead Park for the 2021 elections - Credit: Jason Noble

The Conservatives kept hold of the Great Cornard seat in the Babergh District Council by-election on Thursday, holding off Labour by more than 300 votes.

Former district councillor Simon Barrett, who lost his seat in the 2019 elections, stood for the Conservatives again this time around, securing 971 votes to Labour's 602.

It means the political make-up of the council stays the same.

Conservative council leader John Ward said: "I welcome Simon's return because he is a local person to Sudbury, born in Cornard with businesses here. He is present about the town and knows the need for Babergh to progress with the vision to get things done and improve the town to make it fit for the future.

"He is the right person to drive that through."

Mr Ward said the election had largely been positive for the Conservatives, and added: "On the whole, and particularly in Sudbury because I do know some of our plans are contentious and we do have to make difficult decisions, but the electorate in the Sudbury area stood by us and didn't affect their view of the party."

Results:

Simon Barrett (Conservative): 971

Jake Thomas (Labour): 602

Marjorie Bark (Liberal Democrats): 287

James Killbery (Green): 234

Turnout: 29.8%. Conservatives hold.

Local Elections 2021
Sudbury News
Babergh News

