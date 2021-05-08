Babergh Great Cornard by-election result confirmed
- Credit: Jason Noble
The Conservatives kept hold of the Great Cornard seat in the Babergh District Council by-election on Thursday, holding off Labour by more than 300 votes.
Former district councillor Simon Barrett, who lost his seat in the 2019 elections, stood for the Conservatives again this time around, securing 971 votes to Labour's 602.
It means the political make-up of the council stays the same.
Conservative council leader John Ward said: "I welcome Simon's return because he is a local person to Sudbury, born in Cornard with businesses here. He is present about the town and knows the need for Babergh to progress with the vision to get things done and improve the town to make it fit for the future.
"He is the right person to drive that through."
Mr Ward said the election had largely been positive for the Conservatives, and added: "On the whole, and particularly in Sudbury because I do know some of our plans are contentious and we do have to make difficult decisions, but the electorate in the Sudbury area stood by us and didn't affect their view of the party."
Results:
Simon Barrett (Conservative): 971
Jake Thomas (Labour): 602
Marjorie Bark (Liberal Democrats): 287
James Killbery (Green): 234
Turnout: 29.8%. Conservatives hold.