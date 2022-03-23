News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Special council meeting called to discuss allotment evictions

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:30 AM March 23, 2022
Some of the allotment holders in Kingston Fields, who are concerned about the eviction notice

Some of the allotment holders in Kingston Fields, who are concerned about the eviction notice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An extraordinary council meeting will be held this Thursday to discuss plans to evict allotment holders. 

The meeting will be taking place at Quay Street Church in Woodbridge after the town council served tenants at Kingston Fields in Woodbridge with notices ordering them to leave their plots when their tenancy ends on March 31, 2023. 

Members of the newly-formed Woodbridge Allotment Association, set up to fight the plans, will be attending the meeting. 

Last week, the EADT reported the allotment holders’ concerns the council had not put enough effort into securing new allotment sites and that they were being evicted to make way for people on the council’s waiting list.  

Plans to offer a five-year tenancy were also slammed on the basis that tenants needed more time to make their land productive. 

However, the council said it had been looking for other sites, without success and was considering creating a community garden instead.

The meeting will start at 7pm. 

Suffolk
Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Artists' impression of the view from the new development towards the cathedral.

West Suffolk Council

Work set to start on new 1,250-home development

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The site where the homes could be built in Beck Row

West Suffolk Council

Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon