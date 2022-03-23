Special council meeting called to discuss allotment evictions

Some of the allotment holders in Kingston Fields, who are concerned about the eviction notice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

An extraordinary council meeting will be held this Thursday to discuss plans to evict allotment holders.

The meeting will be taking place at Quay Street Church in Woodbridge after the town council served tenants at Kingston Fields in Woodbridge with notices ordering them to leave their plots when their tenancy ends on March 31, 2023.

Members of the newly-formed Woodbridge Allotment Association, set up to fight the plans, will be attending the meeting.

Last week, the EADT reported the allotment holders’ concerns the council had not put enough effort into securing new allotment sites and that they were being evicted to make way for people on the council’s waiting list.

Plans to offer a five-year tenancy were also slammed on the basis that tenants needed more time to make their land productive.

However, the council said it had been looking for other sites, without success and was considering creating a community garden instead.

The meeting will start at 7pm.