Published: 7:00 PM February 27, 2021

Tributes have been paid to West Suffolk councillor Jim Meikle who died on Monday.

Mr Meikle was elected as Independent councillor for Clare, Hundon and Kedington in the 2019 local council elections.

Before being elected to the council, Mr Meikle had been a keen campaigner for schools in the area and was very well known in his community.

Independent group leader at the council Ian Shipp gave this tribute: "It is with great sadness that I heard of the loss of our friend Councillor Jim Meikle.

"I truly enjoyed my conversations with Jim over the past couple of years, and always looked forward to catch up with him on the phone, at overview and scrutiny and other council meetings.

"Jim's enthusiasm and commitment to his role and his passion for his ward was infectious and obvious to see. It was inspirational to me and others.

"I have heard some really heartfelt tributes paid to Jim from members of staff and councillors stating how engaging Jim was, how polite and understanding he was, and also how tenacious he was too.

"Jim will be greatly missed by me and many others, and I would like to offer my sincere condolences to his wife, family and loved ones for their loss. God bless."

West Suffolk council leader John Griffiths also paid tribute to Mr Meikle. He said: "Jim was first elected to the Council in May 2019, representing the Clare, Hundon and Kedington Ward.

"He sat on the Council’s Overview and Scrutiny and Standards Committee, as well as representing West Suffolk on the Community Safety Partnership. Although most of us at West Suffolk Council had not known Jim for that long, he will be much missed and fondly remembered as a passionate ward member, a much liked and valued colleague."

Mr Meikle leaves a widow Kim and two daughters Ashleigh and Harriet.








