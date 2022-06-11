News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Councillor says travellers at park and ride should be allowed to stay

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:31 PM June 11, 2022
A group of travellers have set up camp in Martlesham Park and Ride

A group of travellers have set up camp in Martlesham Park and Ride - Credit: Contributed

An East Suffolk councillor has expressed his wish that travellers camping at a park and ride site in Martlesham are allowed to stay. 

Witnesses report that the group, who have between five and ten caravans, pitched up at the park and ride next to the A12 and the busy Martlesham roundabout on Wednesday. 

Ed Thompson, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Martlesham and Purdis Farm at East Suffolk Council, said: "Personally, I think if they have got be somewhere, as long as they don't cause trouble for the locals, they may as well be there rather than anywhere else.

"I'd rather them be there than somewhere that's not allowable. 

"I hope they are allowed to stay. This is my personal opinion."

Eyewitnesses report a number of dogs to be tied up in the carpark

Eyewitnesses report a number of dogs to be tied up in the carpark - Credit: Contributed

The Conservative councillor for Martlesham and Purdis Farm at East Suffolk Council, Chris Blundell, declined to comment. 

It is currently unclear if this group has any connection with a group of travellers who have set up camp at a sports centre in Whitton, in Ipswich. 

East Suffolk Council
Martlesham News

Don't Miss

Residents in the Woodbridge area say they have not received EVRi deliveries for months

Retail

Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for...

Dominic Bareham

person
Charlotte Daniel, owner of Secret Meadows glamping site near Woodbridge

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk glamping site named in Times guide of 'amazing' places to stay

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Gary Lineker is set to become a guest chef at a pop-up Suffolk restaurant

Latitude Festival

Football legend Gary Lineker announced as chef for pop-up Suffolk kitchen

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Afternoon tea at Nedging Hall

Food and Drink

Discover this hidden foodie paradise...in the heart of the Suffolk...

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person