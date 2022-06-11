Councillor says travellers at park and ride should be allowed to stay

A group of travellers have set up camp in Martlesham Park and Ride - Credit: Contributed

An East Suffolk councillor has expressed his wish that travellers camping at a park and ride site in Martlesham are allowed to stay.

Witnesses report that the group, who have between five and ten caravans, pitched up at the park and ride next to the A12 and the busy Martlesham roundabout on Wednesday.

Ed Thompson, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Martlesham and Purdis Farm at East Suffolk Council, said: "Personally, I think if they have got be somewhere, as long as they don't cause trouble for the locals, they may as well be there rather than anywhere else.

"I'd rather them be there than somewhere that's not allowable.

"I hope they are allowed to stay. This is my personal opinion."

Eyewitnesses report a number of dogs to be tied up in the carpark - Credit: Contributed

The Conservative councillor for Martlesham and Purdis Farm at East Suffolk Council, Chris Blundell, declined to comment.

It is currently unclear if this group has any connection with a group of travellers who have set up camp at a sports centre in Whitton, in Ipswich.