Councillor's worries over suspected explosive materials found in village

A district councillor has spoken of her concern after a man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery of suspected explosive materials at a home in a west Suffolk village.

A cordon will remain in place in Birds Croft in Great Livermere until the weekend.

Police, as well as Suffolk Fire and Rescue Teams and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal, attended an address at about 1pm on Wednesday after receiving concerns regarding the storage of suspected explosive items at the property.

Explosive materials were found at a home in Great Livermere - Credit: Archant

West Suffolk councillor Beccy Hopfensperger, who represents the village, said she was "very worried" about the situation.

She added: “It is very worrying when you hear of incidents like that, especially when you hear about it in a lovely small village like Great Livermere. It is very worrying for the residents.”

Officers conducted a joint visit with Trading Standards and subsequently identified a quantity of potentially prohibited firearms, ammunition and explosive materials.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene under the Explosive Substances Act 1883 and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"He has subsequently been released on police bail until Friday, April 22, pending further enquiries.”