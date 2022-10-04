MP declares 220-acre solar farm plan 'completely unacceptable'

Dr Dan Poulter with Palgrave residents who are concerned over the Grange Farm Solar Proposals. - Credit: Office of Dan Poulter

An MP has declared his support for residents of Palgrave, who are concerned about plans for a solar farm in the village.

Central Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dan Poulter described the plans as "completely unacceptable" while developers Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) say the scheme "would provide enough renewable energy here in the UK to power 16,000 homes".

Residents of the Mid Suffolk village are worried about the scale of the project which they say will consume Palgrave, with the main route to and from the village being lined with three-metre high panels.

They are also concerned that the development would be visible from the A143 and adversely affect the surrounding areas, including Lion Road, Priory Road, Jobs Lane, Millway Lane and Marsh Lane.

It's also understood that a further application could be lodged - for a further 130 acres to be used for solar energy purposes.

Dr Poulter said: “We all recognise the importance of increasing Britain’s solar energy capacity in order to improve both our energy security and reduce our carbon emissions.

"However, what is being proposed in and around Palgrave is completely unacceptable.

“If given the go-ahead, the impact of these solar parks will completely overwhelm this small village and at the same time, it will also take hundreds of acres of prime agricultural land out of food production at a time when we need to be increasing our food security and reducing the environmental impact of food miles.

“The time has come for Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council, as the local planning authority, to introduce sensible planning policy and guidance relating to solar parks with a strong presumption in favour of brownfield and former industrial sites.

"Unless this is done, sadly we will continue to see the potential threat of future large-scale solar parks being sited in inappropriate locations here in Suffolk due to piecemeal applications coming forward from developers.

“I share the concerns and frustration of residents in Palgrave and this is why I have written to the leader of Mid Suffolk District Council echoing the concerns of residents and urging the council once again to introduce a strategic energy policy to sit beneath the Local Plan.

"Until such times as a more strategic, joined-up plan for energy development is drawn up, I fear that we shall continue to see piecemeal and speculative development coming forward at risk to our food security and also to our precious Suffolk countryside."

A statement from Pathfinder Clean Energy (PACE) said: "At a time when Suffolk households and businesses are struggling with the rising costs of energy, we urgently need to reduce fossil fuel imports from abroad.

"Evidence shows that solar is the most affordable electricity in history and Grange Solar would provide enough renewable energy here in the UK to power 16,000 homes.

"To protect visual amenity for local residents we’ve made changes to the proposals.

"This includes setting the panels back from Millway Lane and Lion Road, removing panels from areas of the site close to Palgrave, reducing the height of panels and planting new hedgerows to screen panels where they may still be visible from other directions.

"Solar farms have also been proven to provide a considerable net gain in biodiversity and our planning application contains measures to ensure an 82% increase in new habitats for wildlife across the site.

"To help meet the Government’s targets solar farms would only need to account for around 0.3% of the UK’s land.

"That’s less than we currently use for golf courses. The Government’s own Food Security Report also found that failure to tackle climate change would instead be the biggest threat to the UK’s domestic food production.

"The land under and around the solar panels will continue to be used for agriculture during operation.

"Solar farms are completely dismantled at the end of their operation so the land is not lost, instead because it is allowed to fallow soil health can be better preserved for future agricultural use."