MP calls for village road to be resurfaced after several horses slip over

Dr Dan Poulter with David Taylor, driving his ponies, Pipsqueak and Jack. - Credit: Office of Dr Dan Poulter

An MP has called for a road in a mid Suffolk village to be repaired after a number of horses and riders were injured.

Residents of Mendlesham Green are concerned about the surface of the road through the village – with MP Dan Poulter urging Suffolk County Council to "prioritise this stretch of road for repair at the earliest opportunity."

While on a recent visit to the village Central Suffolk and north Ipswich MP Dr Poulter met with residents and horse riders who raised their concerns over the surface of the road.

The road has become worn and slippery, which has led to several accidents involving horses and riders – who are forced to use it when leaving the nearby livery yard.

Riders have reported suffering injuries while horses have also been injured when slipping. Cyclists are also struggling with the surface.

The stretch of road has not been resurfaced for several years, while neighbouring roads have been.

As well as being slippery the surface has become shiny and is posing more of a risk at this time of the year as the sun is lower and could potentially dazzle oncoming drivers.

To demonstrate the issue, Dr Poulter was taken for a ride around the village by resident David Taylor, driving his ponies, Pipsqueak and Jack.

Dr Poulter said: “Having enjoyed a carriage drive through Mendlesham Green myself, it’s clear to see the challenges presented by this deteriorating road surface.

"During my drive, it was abundantly obvious on several occasions that the normally sure-footed ponies were slipping and struggling with the road surface.

"I have also been approached by a number of cyclists locally who have also fallen from their bicycles and are worried about the dangerous road surface.

“I share the concerns of these local residents and road users and have therefore written to Suffolk County Council to ask that they prioritise this stretch of road for repair at the earliest opportunity.”

Suffolk Highways has been approached for comment.