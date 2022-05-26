New leader for East Suffolk opposition group

Southwold Liberal Democrat councillor David Beavan has taken over the leadership of East Suffolk Council’s Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group, as it prepares for an election campaign in 12 months’ time.

Mr Beavan said his main job would be to lead a campaign to try to take East Suffolk out of Conservative control for the first time at the elections next year.

He said: “As we move forward, the GLI group’s focus will be on the elections. We will be campaigning against Sizewell C, and will be fighting for more social and sustainable housing, people-friendly town centres and a planning system that listens to local communities.”

He takes over from Beccles Green councillor Caroline Topping, who took on the group’s leadership in September 2020 when the annual meeting was delayed by Covid-19. She said the group had had some big achievements – including a successful campaign for action on long-term empty homes.