Fifth resignation from Suffolk council cabinet
- Credit: Babergh District Council/Paul Nixon Photography
Half of Babergh District Council's 10-strong cabinet has now resigned in just a week.
Liberal Democrat councillor for Copdock and Washbrook David Busby has confirmed he has resigned his cabinet role for assets and investments, the fifth member to quit.
He had been a part of the council’s coalition cabinet since May 2019, and served alongside five Conservatives and four Independents.
It follows the dismissal of Independent Derek Davis from the cabinet earlier this week amid a row over his journalism day job, a move which prompted a protest resignation from the three other Independents on the cabinet – Clive Arthey, Alastair McCraw and Elisabeth Malvisi.
All five remain councillors.
Mr Busby penned a letter to Conservative leader John Ward, and said: “I have the ability to work with most people but, in terms of ethos, there is a chasm between me and the controlling influences of the rest of your cabinet."
Mr Ward has confirmed he will announce a new-look cabinet next week, set to be a Conservative minority administration for the 12 months until the May 2023 elections.
Most Read
- 1 Two Suffolk settlements named among the best places to live in the East
- 2 Six miles of tailbacks on A14 after lorry trailer catches fire
- 3 Chestnut opens new pub with 'wow factor' glass dining room
- 4 Knife-wielding masked intruders attack people in their own home
- 5 Boy, 16, who stabbed man on night out jailed for life for murder
- 6 Fire crew remains at Mellis Common 8 hours after blaze starts
- 7 Stansted Airport has joint-worst drop-off fees in the UK
- 8 Former breaker's yard to be converted into 'expensive' homes
- 9 Suffolk's bird flu crisis deepens as new case found
- 10 Plans to demolish barns and create five homes are approved
He was sad to see Mr Busby resign and thanked him for his work and support on cabinet.