Fifth resignation from Suffolk council cabinet

Half of Babergh District Council's 10-strong cabinet has now resigned in just a week.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Copdock and Washbrook David Busby has confirmed he has resigned his cabinet role for assets and investments, the fifth member to quit.

He had been a part of the council’s coalition cabinet since May 2019, and served alongside five Conservatives and four Independents.

It follows the dismissal of Independent Derek Davis from the cabinet earlier this week amid a row over his journalism day job, a move which prompted a protest resignation from the three other Independents on the cabinet – Clive Arthey, Alastair McCraw and Elisabeth Malvisi.

All five remain councillors.

Mr Busby penned a letter to Conservative leader John Ward, and said: “I have the ability to work with most people but, in terms of ethos, there is a chasm between me and the controlling influences of the rest of your cabinet."

Mr Ward has confirmed he will announce a new-look cabinet next week, set to be a Conservative minority administration for the 12 months until the May 2023 elections.

He was sad to see Mr Busby resign and thanked him for his work and support on cabinet.



