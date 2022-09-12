'Degraded' play equipment in Bury St Edmunds to remain closed

Part of the playground in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds is to remain closed after an inspection found that it had "degraded". - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Part of the playground in the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds is to remain closed after an inspection found that it had "degraded".

After a routine independent inspection at the beginning of the school summer holidays, the multi-play unit in the Abbey Gardens was closed due to safety reasons.

A spokesman for West Suffolk Council said: "This inspection of the multi-play unit found that some of the wooden supports had degraded and so we needed to close the equipment for safety reasons."

Quotes are currently being gathered for the cost and installation of a new multi-play unit, but a timespan has not been provided.

The spokesman added: "Once we have these quotes back, we will need to check with Historic England, as the site is a scheduled monument, and then the new equipment can be installed."