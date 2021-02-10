Published: 5:57 PM February 10, 2021

Bin collections across East Suffolk and other council areas continue to be affected by the big freeze. - Credit: Paul Geater

Properties in East Suffolk look likely to lose a whole week of bin collections after Thursday's rounds were abandoned - with the big freeze casting doubt over Friday's collections.

There have been no collections across East Suffolk so far this week. All other councils in the county have now resumed collections in some form.

Babergh and Mid Suffolk's collectors restarted on Wednesday, calling at properties near major roads - although their managers were monitoring the situation as the day progressed.

In Ipswich, the bin collection team in the north-east of the town visited 55% of properties that should have had rubbish taken because of problems with frozen roads and pavements.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council said on Wednesday: "With temperatures expected to fall even further overnight, dropping to as low as -8C by 6am tomorrow morning, East Suffolk Norse has decided that it remains unsafe to carry out any collections on Thursday.

"Consideration is also being given to cancelling collections on Friday, with a full catch-up service being prepared by East Suffolk Norse.

"We understand this is frustrating, however the safety of crews and residents is of the utmost importance.

"We will advise when collections will resume however, for any households which have accumulated additional waste, bagged side waste will be collected at the same time.

"To avoid rubbish being dispersed by the wind, residents are asked to store any bagged side waste until their collection day has been confirmed."

Ipswich council is collecting bins - but conditions are slowing down the crews. - Credit: Ipswich Council

In Ipswich, many of the properties that were missed on Tuesday are due to have rubbish collected on Thursday. Brown bin lorries are being diverted to collect standard waste.

A list of streets missed by Ipswich bin collectors has been published and residents are asked to leave their bins out so they can be collected within the next few days.

Crews will continue to try to catch up on missed properties - but the weather forecasts for the next few days are for more very cold weather and it may be difficult to make up all the missing bins before the end of the week.







