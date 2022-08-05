News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Overflowing bottle bank issues to be resolved by end of next week

Dolly Carter

Published: 12:01 PM August 5, 2022
Saxmundham bottle bank

The local council is hoping to resolve issues with 'overflowing' bottle banks in East Suffolk by the end of next week. - Credit: Steve Boyce

East Suffolk Council is hoping to resolve issues with 'overflowing' bottle banks in the district by the end of next week.

Glass recycling collections in the East Suffolk district have been delayed as a result of a fire at the waste transfer facility in February.

Overflowing glass bins were reported in Saxmundham last week, but have since been spotted in Framlingham and Woodbridge.

An East Suffolk District Council spokesman said: "Our crews are working hard to manage extra demand generated in the south of the district and we hope to clear any backlog as soon as possible.

"Thanks to the temporary provision of space for a glass-tipping bay at the waste transfer facility on Ransomes Industrial Estate this week, we are hopeful that normal service will be resumed by the end of next week. We then look forward to the full reinstatement of glass-tipping waste bays at the facility in the near future."

Residents have been asked to refrain from depositing empty bottles on the ground outside glass recycling centres.

East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

