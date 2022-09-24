15 communities in East Suffolk face council changes

People living in 15 communities in East Suffolk look set for changes to the councillors they vote for in local elections.

The proposed changes are part of a wide-scale review and East Suffolk Council will decide whether to implement the recommendations of the community governance review at a full council meeting on September 28.

The review proposes an increase of two seats at Framlingham Town Council, in the hope that the shared burden of responsibility would attract more candidates to the role of councillor there. There are currently eight councillors and 11 seats.

One additional seat at Saxmundham Town Council is proposed to ensure representation of all future residents. The report also recommends extending the ward boundary so the planned Saxmundham Garden Neighbourhood Development will be entirely in Saxmundham, rather than partly in Benhall.

Reductions of between one and three seats are suggested for Great Bealings Parish Council, Great Glemham Council, Kesgrave Town Council, Brightwell, Foxhall & Purdis Farm grouped Parish Council and Shadingfield, Sotterley, Willingham & Ellough grouped parish council.

The review states that the changes to council seat numbers have local support, and all were requested by the affected town or parish councils.

The boundary between Martlesham and Woodbridge would also be moved under the proposals, meaning all 142 properties in Martlesham North Parish Ward would become part of Woodbridge.

Of the 52 responses from impacted households in Martlesham North, 65% were in favour of the changed boundary.

Further recommendations in the community governance review include: transferring Rudds Barn in Martlesham to the parish of Waldringfield; moving properties in the Shadingfield parish to the Redisham parish; moving the boundary between Wickham Market and Pettistree so all of the Wickham Gate development is in Wickham Market; and moving the boundary between Melton and Woodbridge so the new Melton Hill development sits entirely in Woodbridge (this will require LGBCE consent).

Consultation on the draft recommendations in the community governance review ran between May 30 and July 8 2022.



