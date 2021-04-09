Elections 2021: Framlingham and Beccles by-election candidates published

Published: 1:28 PM April 9, 2021

East Suffolk Council is holding two by-elections in the 2021 local elections - Beccles and Framlingham - Credit: Archant

The candidates contesting two by-elections at East Suffolk have been published ahead of polling day on May 6.

East Suffolk Council has a seat available each for the Beccles & Worlingham and Framlingham wards, following the resignations of Graham Elliott and William Taylor respectively.

The candidates are as follows:

Beccles & Worlingham: Mark Bee (C), Sarah Plummer (G), Dom Taylor (L)

Framlingham: Lydia Freeman (C), Beth Keys-Holloway (G), Paul Richards (L)

Key: C – Conservative, Lab – Labour, G – Green Party.

East Suffolk Council has two by-elections for 2021 - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Those polls will take place between 7am and 10pm on Thursday May 6, alongside the police and crime commissioner and Suffolk County Council elections happening the same day.

The results for the two by-election seats are expected to be counted on Monday, May 10.

The Green party will be looking to defend Beccles and Worlingham, where it took a clean sweep of all three seats in 2019, however Mr Bee - a former leader of the predecessor Waveney District Council - is a familiar name in the community and will be keen to win back the seat he lost in those 2019 polls.

In Framlingham, the Conservatives won both seats in 2019 so will want to retain the seat with Lydia Freeman, although Beth Keys-Holloway did stand on that occasion too.