East Suffolk bin collections delayed by 'vehicle technical problems'

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:59 AM April 21, 2022
Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

Bin collections have been delayed in east Suffolk due to "vehicle technical problems" - Credit: ARCHANT

Bin collections in east Suffolk have been delayed by "vehicle technical problems" this week.

According to East Suffolk Council, some collections will not take place on the usual days in parts of the district, including areas such as Darsham, Leiston and Snape.

A spokesman for the council said: "Unfortunately, due to vehicle technical problems beyond our control, some collections will not take place on our usual days in the south of the district.

“We are aiming to ensure that all missed collections are resolved within 24 hours, so if a bin is missed at any point this week, this should be presented on the following day. This includes Saturday for standard Friday collections.

“The affected rounds include, but may not be limited to, Darsham, Leiston, Knodishall, Snape, Friston, Sternfield and Westleton."

East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

