Garden waste collection resumes in east Suffolk after Storm Eunice

Garden waste collection in east Suffolk has now resumed following Storm Eunice - Credit: ARCHANT

Garden waste collection in east Suffolk has resumed following its suspension last week.

East Suffolk Council suspended the collection of garden waste from Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25 but now bins can be put out as scheduled and crews will collect as normal.

Customers who did not receive their scheduled garden waste collection will receive a week's extension to their subscription and East Suffolk Council said it will "endeavour to contact these customers by email where possible".

East Suffolk Council also said on Facebook: "we are unable to offer a catch-up service for any garden waste collections which were missed on this day and apologise for any inconvenience."

Collections were suspended so that crews could prioritise household waste and recycling collections following the aftermath of Storm Eunice on February 18.

The Ransomes Waste Transfer Facility near Ipswich remains closed following a fire on February 6, which has also caused delays.

East Suffolk Council added: "If your household waste, recycling or garden waste bin is not collected on your scheduled day, please leave the bin out as crews will return the next day to collect."



