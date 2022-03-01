News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Garden waste collection resumes in east Suffolk after Storm Eunice

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:42 AM March 1, 2022
Your bin collection service could be affected today (stock picture) Picture: ARCHANT

Garden waste collection in east Suffolk has now resumed following Storm Eunice - Credit: ARCHANT

Garden waste collection in east Suffolk has resumed following its suspension last week.

East Suffolk Council suspended the collection of garden waste from Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25 but now bins can be put out as scheduled and crews will collect as normal.

Customers who did not receive their scheduled garden waste collection will receive a week's extension to their subscription and East Suffolk Council said it will "endeavour to contact these customers by email where possible".

East Suffolk Council also said on Facebook: "we are unable to offer a catch-up service for any garden waste collections which were missed on this day and apologise for any inconvenience."

Collections were suspended so that crews could prioritise household waste and recycling collections following the aftermath of Storm Eunice on February 18. 

The Ransomes Waste Transfer Facility near Ipswich remains closed following a fire on February 6, which has also caused delays.

East Suffolk Council added: "If your household waste, recycling or garden waste bin is not collected on your scheduled day, please leave the bin out as crews will return the next day to collect."


East Suffolk Council
Storm Eunice
East Suffolk News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse has been taking bookings while closed, according to customers. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Customers claim Suffolk pub has taken bookings while closed

Dominic Bareham

person
First-generation Suffolk Farmers Abbie Bryant and Andy Moye are going to be appearing in a segment on Escape to the Country

Instagram

First generation Suffolk farming couple to appear on Escape to the Country

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being felt by Suffolk shipping companies.

Suffolk shipping firms begin to feel impacts of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket will become the Food Museum in March

Heritage

Museum name change causes concern for loss of local heritage

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon