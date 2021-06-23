News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Candidates unveiled for Aldeburgh and Leiston by-election

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:43 PM June 23, 2021   
Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Pict

Suffolk coastal tourism and Sizewell will be among the topics close to voters' hearts in the Aldeburgh and Leiston by-election - Credit: Su Anderson

The candidates contesting the Aldeburgh and Leiston by-election for East Suffolk Council next month have been unveiled.

Two of the three seats in the ward are to be elected, after the resignation of two Conservatives, T-J Haworth-Culf and Jocelyn Bond. Tony Cooper, also Conservative, has not resigned and remains councillor for the area.

Seven candidates from four parties are contesting the two seats, with voters casting their ballot on Thursday, July 8.

The votes will then be counted once polling has ceased at 10pm, with winners expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday morning.

The candidates are as follows:

Thomas Daly (Green)

You may also want to watch:

Ian Ilett (Labour)

Steve Marsling (Communist Party of Great Britain)

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds
  2. 2 Suffolk school goes viral after teachers post TikTok dance
  3. 3 Man in 40s rescued from beneath the Orwell Bridge
  1. 4 League One side showing strong interest in Ipswich youngster Lankester
  2. 5 Head chef frustrated after 13 'no shows'
  3. 6 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on former Ipswich boss Lambert
  4. 7 Woman who pocketed cash for memorial bench avoids prison
  5. 8 Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims
  6. 9 When Eagles Dare documentary reveals how close Ian Holloway came to being named Ipswich Town manager
  7. 10 Town set to learn Carabao Cup and Papa John's Trophy opponents

Matt Oakley (Green)

Russ Rainger (Conservative)

Andrew Reid (Conservative)

Mark Turner (Labour)

Ipswich, Framlingham and Lakenheath are among areas of Suffolk due for local elections in 2021. Pict

Voters will cast their ballots on July 8 for the two vacant Aldeburgh and Leiston seats at East Suffolk Council - Credit: Gregg Brown

Mr Rainger had previously served on Suffolk County Council for Aldeburgh and Leiston but opted not to stand in the 2021 polls, his seat there being won by TJ Haworth-Culf.

Mr Reid meanwhile is a senior Conservative at Suffolk County Council, having previously been the cabinet member for highways and now holding the public health and protection portfolio.

For Labour, Mr Ilett stood in the May elections for the county council for Aldeburgh and Leiston, as well as contesting the Aldeburgh seat back in 2015 at East Suffolk's predecessor Suffolk Coastal authority. Mark Turner made a bid in the 2017 county council elections for Blything.

Thomas Daly stood in the recent county elections for the Greens in the Wilford division, while Matt Oakley is a local football coach who stood for the party in the 2019 district council polls for Aldeburgh and Leiston.

Communist candidate Mr Marsling, local branch chairman, has experience in politics from his time as a councillor in the London Borough of Southwark, but has lived in Leiston for the last decade.

The Liberal Democrats have opted not to stand any candidates, although in the past the party has struck arrangements with Green candidates at various seats across the district and county so that they do not split votes.

Plans for the Sizewell C development are expected to be one of the big topics for voters, with Mrs Bond citing East Suffolk Council's stance on that and the offshore wind farms as being a key reason for her standing down.

Another important talking point will be the recovery of coastal communities from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the tourism industry a major economic factor for the area.

The hefty Conservative majority at the authority means that the overall control of the council cannot change, with the current set-up comprising 37 Conservatives, seven Labour members, four Greens, three Liberal Democrats and one Independent.

East Suffolk Council
Local Election
East Suffolk News
Aldeburgh News
Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A forensics officer arrives at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Pict

Suffolk Live | Video

Community in shock after stabbing on Suffolk estate

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Hartlepool United's Luke Armstrong celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

Football

Former Town star's son scores to help Hartlepool secure dramatic return...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
EADT ESSEXTraffic chaos on the A12 after an accident at Marks Tey.Pic: Clifford Hicks30/

A12 | Updated

A12 re-opens after man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police at the the scene of a stabbing at Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in hospital with serious injuries after Suffolk stabbing

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus