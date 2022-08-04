Fly-tipping in east Suffolk costs council nearly £50,000 in 2022 already

East Suffolk Council has revealed that fly-tipping in the district has cost nearly £50,000 to clear up in 2022 alone.

In a tweet, East Suffolk Council said it had been called to clear up 1,124 fly-tips so far this year.

The total cost of the clean-up is said to be £47,400.

This fly-tip was left in Uggeshall - Credit: East Suffolk Council

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the Environment, said: “Fly-tipping continues to be a problem in East Suffolk, spoiling our towns, villages and countryside, posing a danger to the environment and wildlife and costing thousands to clear up.

“We are at the tipping point and we need your help!

This fly-tip was left in Herringfleet - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"So if you see anything suspicious or have any information that might help us catch those responsible, please report this by using our online reporting tool at eastsuffolk.gov.uk/fly-tipping.

“I also want to remind people that it is your responsibility to ensure your waste is disposed of correctly, even if you pay someone to take it away.

"Some carriers are unlicensed and if they fly-tip the waste, you could be held responsible and face a fine or even prison.”