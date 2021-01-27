Published: 2:15 PM January 27, 2021

Hundreds of vulnerable people in east Suffolk are to be provided with special kits to keep them mentally and physically active this winter.

East Suffolk Council has been putting together 2,000 EAST bags, which will be delivered over the coming weeks to vulnerable older residents who have been identified as being at risk of loneliness and/or social isolation.

The EAST bag (Everyone Active, Supported Together) has been funded by the East Suffolk Community Partnership Board and Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group.

In the bags are items which will enable recipients to stay active, both physically and mentally, during the winter months. These include resistance bands and exercise cards, a water bottle, hand warmer, recipe cards, freezer boxes, a puzzle book and some seeds to plant when the weather improves.

The bags also include soft drinks and chutney, donated by Adams, tea bags and biscuits.

You may also want to watch:

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for Communities, Leisure and Tourism, said: “We have all been affected by Covid-19 in one way or another, however, for those who are particular vulnerable due to loneliness and/or social isolation, the pandemic has had a huge impact on their mental and physical well-being.

"The EAST bags are a simple yet effective way for us to reach out to those who are struggling, particular during the colder, darker winter months, and hopefully encourage them to stay active, mentally and physically, during this challenging time.”