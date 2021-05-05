East Suffolk Council selects 2021 chairman

Published: 2:30 PM May 5, 2021

Oulton Broad councillor Keith Robinson will remain East Suffolk Council's chairman for another year, having steered online council meetings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Robinson, Conservative, has been in post since the delayed annual meeting in September last year, and at Wednesday's 2021 annual meeting was nominated to continue.

Council leader Steve Gallant said: "Keith has done a sterling job of keeping us virtually in line over the past few months.

"He has had all the hard work and none of the tea and biscuits, and I think it is right and proper and fair that we give him the opportunity to hold on to this role at the moment in the hope that as the country unlocks from the pandemic he has the opportunity to attend and participate in many of the usual functions and duties carried out by our previous chairmen."

Carlton Colville councillor Jenny Ceresa will serve as Mr Robinson's deputy.