Details of new walking and cycling tracks in east Suffolk revealed

Cyclists and walkers can look forward to new and improved routes across East Suffolk - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New cycling and walking tracks, as well as widening, resurfacing, adding crossing points and improving lighting to existing ones, are being proposed in a new plan to get people out of their cars.

The areas to be focused on are Ipswich to Melton, Ipswich to Felixstowe, Martlesham to Felixstowe, Felixstowe to the Trimley villages area, Lowestoft to Hopton, Lowestoft to Kessingland, and Lowestoft to Bungay.

There will also be proposals for the Lowestoft internal corridor – including the parishes of Oulton, Oulton Broad, Carlton Colville, Gisleham and Lowestoft.

Routes where new cycling and walking tracks are proposed in the Ipswich to Melton area include along Bell Lane, Portal Avenue, Brightwell Road, Eagle Way and Valiant Road; and between Wilford Bridge Road and Sutton Hoo, Melton Park and Melton Train Station, and Brightwell Lakes and Felixstowe Road.

In the Ipswich to Felixstowe area, new tracks are suggested between Ransomes Way and the Trinity Park roundabout, the Felixstowe Road (west) bridge to Felixstowe Road (east), along Murrills Road and along Felixstowe Road (east).

New tracks recommended across the Martlesham to Felixstowe area are between Kirton Road and Buckleton Road and Bucklesham Road to Brightwell Lakes.

Routes proposed between Felixstowe and the Trimley villages area include ones along the southern side of Howlett Way and Faulkeners Way, along Cliff Road, along High Road, between High Road and Grimston Lane, and from Howlett Way to Church Lane.

The plan for Lowestoft to Hopton includes a new pathway along the old railway line, and recommendations for Lowestoft to Bungay include a new track along Church Road and Hulver Road, and along Lowestoft Road.

East Suffolk Council’s executive will decide whether to adopt a new cycling and walking strategy for the area.

While wheelchairs are mentioned in just two places across the strategy, its stated purpose does refer to their use: “The purpose of the strategy is to create safe, coherent, direct, comfortable, and attractive cycling, walking and wheeling environments.”

The related equality impact assessment also states improved footpaths and cycle lanes would benefit those with a disability.



