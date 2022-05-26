Free parking available in east Suffolk for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Visitors to east Suffolk over the Platinum Jubilee weekend will be able to park for free at a number of council-owned car parks.

East Suffolk Council has confirmed the parking will be available in towns such as Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Woodbridge on select dates between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5.

A number of jubilee events are already planned in east Suffolk.

Free parking is available in the following locations:

Thursday, June 2

Lowestoft (St Peters Street, Whapload Road) 10am - 6pm

Southwold (Ferry Road, Harbour Quay East, Southwold Pier) 1pm - 6pm

Friday, June 3

Beccles (Blyburgate, Hungate and Newgate) 10am - 6pm

Bungay (Nethergate, Priory Lane, Scales Street, Wharton Street) 10am - 6pm

Leiston (High Street, Sizewell Road) 1pm - 6pm

Oulton Broad (Nicholas Everitt Park, The Boulevard) 10am - 6pm

Woodbridge (Deben, The Station) 10am - 6pm

Saturday, June 4

Halesworth (Angel North & South, Bridge Street, Station Road, Thoroughfare) 10am - 6pm

Leiston (High Street, Sizewell Road) 1pm - 6pm

Woodbridge (Hamblin Road, Lime Kiln Quay, Oak Lane, Theatre Street) 10am - 6pm

Sunday, June 5

Felixstowe (Crescent Road, Highfield Road, Ranelagh Road) 10am - 6pm

Framlingham (Fore Street, Market Hill) 10am - 6pm

Kirkley (Clifton Road) 10am - 6pm

Saxmundham (Market Place) 10am - 6pm

Southwold (Ferry Road, Harbour Quay East, Southwold Pier) 1pm - 6pm

Signs are in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be a memorable occasion for many, and we would encourage people to consider how best to travel to their local celebrations.

"For those who need to drive, or are car sharing, free parking will be available at council-owned car parks at various times over the weekend."