Free parking available in east Suffolk for Platinum Jubilee celebrations
- Credit: Nick Butcher
Visitors to east Suffolk over the Platinum Jubilee weekend will be able to park for free at a number of council-owned car parks.
East Suffolk Council has confirmed the parking will be available in towns such as Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Woodbridge on select dates between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5.
A number of jubilee events are already planned in east Suffolk.
Free parking is available in the following locations:
Thursday, June 2
- Lowestoft (St Peters Street, Whapload Road) 10am - 6pm
- Southwold (Ferry Road, Harbour Quay East, Southwold Pier) 1pm - 6pm
Friday, June 3
- Beccles (Blyburgate, Hungate and Newgate) 10am - 6pm
- Bungay (Nethergate, Priory Lane, Scales Street, Wharton Street) 10am - 6pm
- Leiston (High Street, Sizewell Road) 1pm - 6pm
- Oulton Broad (Nicholas Everitt Park, The Boulevard) 10am - 6pm
- Woodbridge (Deben, The Station) 10am - 6pm
Saturday, June 4
- Halesworth (Angel North & South, Bridge Street, Station Road, Thoroughfare) 10am - 6pm
- Leiston (High Street, Sizewell Road) 1pm - 6pm
- Woodbridge (Hamblin Road, Lime Kiln Quay, Oak Lane, Theatre Street) 10am - 6pm
Sunday, June 5
- Felixstowe (Crescent Road, Highfield Road, Ranelagh Road) 10am - 6pm
- Framlingham (Fore Street, Market Hill) 10am - 6pm
- Kirkley (Clifton Road) 10am - 6pm
- Saxmundham (Market Place) 10am - 6pm
- Southwold (Ferry Road, Harbour Quay East, Southwold Pier) 1pm - 6pm
Signs are in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.
Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be a memorable occasion for many, and we would encourage people to consider how best to travel to their local celebrations.
"For those who need to drive, or are car sharing, free parking will be available at council-owned car parks at various times over the weekend."