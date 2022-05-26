News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

Free parking available in east Suffolk for Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:39 PM May 26, 2022
Updated: 12:45 PM May 26, 2022
Free 30-minute parking has been extended to 13 more East Suffolk Council car paerks. The Thoroughfar

Halesworth's Thoroughfare car park is included in the scheme - Credit: Nick Butcher

Visitors to east Suffolk over the Platinum Jubilee weekend will be able to park for free at a number of council-owned car parks.

East Suffolk Council has confirmed the parking will be available in towns such as Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Woodbridge on select dates between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5.

A number of jubilee events are already planned in east Suffolk.

Free parking is available in the following locations: 

Thursday, June 2

  • Lowestoft (St Peters Street, Whapload Road) 10am - 6pm 
  • Southwold (Ferry Road, Harbour Quay East, Southwold Pier) 1pm - 6pm 

Friday, June 3

  • Beccles (Blyburgate, Hungate and Newgate) 10am - 6pm 
  • Bungay (Nethergate, Priory Lane, Scales Street, Wharton Street) 10am - 6pm 
  • Leiston (High Street, Sizewell Road) 1pm - 6pm 
  • Oulton Broad (Nicholas Everitt Park, The Boulevard) 10am - 6pm 
  • Woodbridge (Deben, The Station) 10am - 6pm 

Most Read

  1. 1 Is this tearoom near Ipswich one of Suffolk’s best-kept secrets? 
  2. 2 New landlord hopes to make Suffolk pub 'centre' of village community
  3. 3 WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral
  1. 4 Plans for two drive-through takeaways in Suffolk town
  2. 5 Boy, 10, asked to get in car by two men near Sudbury
  3. 6 New landlords take over award-winning pub and brewery in Suffolk village
  4. 7 Seven players who could leave Ipswich Town this summer
  5. 8 Boss McKenna on Town's 'challenging and important' pre-season schedule
  6. 9 Man caught in undercover police sting trying to meet '13-year-old girl'
  7. 10 The former Ipswich players looking for new clubs this summer

Saturday, June 4

  • Halesworth (Angel North & South, Bridge Street, Station Road, Thoroughfare) 10am - 6pm 
  • Leiston (High Street, Sizewell Road) 1pm - 6pm 
  • Woodbridge (Hamblin Road, Lime Kiln Quay, Oak Lane, Theatre Street) 10am - 6pm 

Sunday, June 5

  • Felixstowe (Crescent Road, Highfield Road, Ranelagh Road) 10am - 6pm 
  • Framlingham (Fore Street, Market Hill) 10am - 6pm 
  • Kirkley (Clifton Road) 10am - 6pm 
  • Saxmundham (Market Place) 10am - 6pm 
  • Southwold (Ferry Road, Harbour Quay East, Southwold Pier) 1pm - 6pm 

Signs are in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.

Norman Brooks, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for transport said: "Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be a memorable occasion for many, and we would encourage people to consider how best to travel to their local celebrations.

"For those who need to drive, or are car sharing, free parking will be available at council-owned car parks at various times over the weekend."

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
East Suffolk Council
Suffolk Live News
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A Google Maps image of Cornard Road

Obituary

Community sadness after death of man who was found in river

Dolly Carter

person
Morecambe's Cole Stockton celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet

Football | Expert opinion

15 strikers that Ipswich Town could turn to for goals this summer

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Land south of Forest Road, Onehouse, the site of the proposed development.

Planning

Plans for 20 homes in Suffolk village unanimously refused

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Five Suffolk fire crews have been called to help a woman stuck in mud near East Bergholt.

Suffolk Live News

Fire crews tackle blaze for several hours at Suffolk farm

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon