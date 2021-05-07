Published: 9:35 AM May 7, 2021

Keep up to date with today's election results here. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Election results from yesterday's poll for Suffolk County Council will be coming in throughout Friday and will be appearing here as soon as we get them.

The Conservatives currently have a comfortable majority at Endeavour House, and it would be a major surprise if that was seriously challenged.

However there are potentially interesting contests in some seats across the county - with some senior councillors facing a real challenge.

The results should start to come in during the late morning - with the final results expected late afternoon or early evening. But there should be a firm indication of the shape of the council by lunchtime.

Keep up with our rolling coverage and analysis here.



