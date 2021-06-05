News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Large' barn blaze at west Suffolk farm rages for five hours

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:54 AM June 5, 2021   
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill

A total of 12 fire crews took five hours to put out a "large" blaze at a barn on a farm in west Suffolk last night. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were called to Great Wilsey Farm in Haverhill Road, Little Wratting, at 4.33pm and had the blaze under control by 9.38pm. 

Two engines remained at the scene overnight to deal with fire hotspots, and were still there this morning at 8am.

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill

A fire investigation is set to get underway today with a view to uncovering the cause of the blaze.

The 12 crews of firefighters were dispatched from Cambridge, Woodbridge, Sudbury, Long Melford, Clare, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Bury St Edmunds Ixworth, Brandon and Newmarket along with one support vehicle and a water carrier.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed the fire measured 30m by 15m and that there were no reports of any casualties or people involved.

The fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill

The fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill

He added: "A large barn has been completely involved in the fire, but crews have managed to surround it and got it under control to prevent spreading to any of the other buildings."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Live
Haverhill News
West Suffolk News

