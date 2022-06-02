News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

'Workable solutions' being sought to seaside campervan parking row

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:30 AM June 2, 2022
Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

Campervans and motorhomes causing parking problems in Undercliff Road East - several arrived yesterday for the jubilee bank holiday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Highways experts have been asked to draw up a range of "workable options" to deal with the growing number of motorhomes and campervans clogging up a busy seafront road on sunny weekends.

They have also been asked to look at the costs of any solution, and in the meantime to promote the availability of overnight parking for campervans and motorhomes at alternative locations nearby.

Felixstowe town councillors say they are investigating all options - including not changing the current situation - before any decisions are made.

Currently, there are no restrictions on the resort's seafront - allowing people to park-up and sleep overnight, waking and then breakfasting on the prom and beach.

But not everyone is happy with the situation - and some residents say the proliferation of overnight campers does little to help the economy of the resort.

It was agreed to look into measures that could be introduced on Undercliff Road East, where frustrated residents have reported seeing up to 35 vehicles parked, some with two wheels on the promenade. 

Felixstowe Town Council's planning and environment committee met with officers from Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council to discuss the situation.

Most Read

  1. 1 A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash
  2. 2 Town on verge of second summer signing
  3. 3 Stansted bosses say airport running as normal despite delays elsewhere
  1. 4 Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash
  2. 5 When will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk today?
  3. 6 New Suffolk festival featuring Kaiser Chiefs cancelled due to rising costs
  4. 7 Who made the 2022 Queen's Birthday Honours list from Suffolk?
  5. 8 'A huge club' - Town make midfielder their second summer signing
  6. 9 Firefighters tackling café and convenience store fire near town centre
  7. 10 Here's what Town fans are saying about Dominic Ball signing

The main issue is large vehicles being in place for multiple nights, over-occupying the limited parking in the area.

Councillors acknowledged that there may be a range of possible options - from yellow lines to one-hour restrictions, parking bays with limited waiting times, barriers preventing encroachment on the prom, additional dropped kerbs and the use of byelaws or a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

Officers said current legislation does not distinguish between motorhomes/campervans and other vehicles and the issue of 'camping on the public highway' would need further investigation.

Bawdsey Quay was suffering similar problems and considering a four-hour waiting restriction to eliminate overnight parking via a Traffic Regulation Order.

Motorhomes and caravans parked in Undercliff Road East. 

Motorhomes and caravans parked in Undercliff Road East. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

As well as the potential damage to the paving, and in particular the blue clay kerbs, from heavy vehicles such as campervans, other concerns have included a lack of space between vehicles for pedestrians to get through and space taken up by people putting tables and chairs on the prom. 

East Suffolk Council
Suffolk County Council
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

David and Edward King, the father and son found guilty of murdering Neil Charles in Bury St Edmunds

Updated

Dad and son guilty of vigilante murder of thief in Bury St Edmunds

Jane Hunt

person
Dame Judi Dench during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Suffolk Live News

Why you may spot Hollywood megastar Judi Dench in Suffolk today

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Bersant Celina's second Ipswich loan has come to an end. Will there be a third?

Football | Analysis

Town's magician has left the building... will he return for season three?

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Lesley Dolphin has announced her retirement

BBC Suffolk presenter Lesley Dolphin to retire after 40 years on radio

Dominic Bareham

person