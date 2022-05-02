Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront

Talks are set to take place this week to see if a solution can be found to the growing number of motorhomes and campervans clogging up a busy seafront road on sunny weekends.

Currently, there are no restrictions on Felixstowe seafront - allowing people to park-up and sleep overnight, waking and then breakfasting on the prom and beach.

But not everyone is happy with the situation - and some residents say the proliferation of overnight campers does little to help the economy of the resort.

Felixstowe Mayor councillor Mark Jepson said he would seek support from fellow town councillors to look into new measures that could be introduced on Undercliff Road East, where frustrated residents have reported seeing up to 35 vehicles parked, some with two wheels on the promenade.

Felixstowe Town Council's planning and environment committee will on Wednesday May 4 meet with officers from Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council.

The ESC parking services manager and a representative of Suffolk Highways will discuss what steps can be taken.

The town council said it "understands that there are currently no restrictions preventing overnight sleeping at this location and is keen to understand what options may be available, should it be sought to control the parking of such vehicles".

The problems in the road opposite the Fludyers Hotel have been going on for a number of years, with calls being made for bylaws to be introduced restricting the times of day in which campervans and motorhomes can park or for visitors to have to pay, which could act as a deterrent.

Other seafront locations around the country have bylaws in place, such as Scarborough in North Yorkshire where motorhomes are not allowed to park in specified streets between 11pm and 7am each day.

Motorhomes and caravans parked in Undercliff Road East. - Credit: SUPPLIED BY FELIXSTOWE RESIDENT

As well as the potential damage to the paving, and in particular the blue clay kerbs, from heavy vehicles such as campervans, other concerns have included a lack of space between vehicles for pedestrians to get through and space taken up by people putting tables and chairs on the prom.



