Suffolk school's 'state of the art' performing arts centre plans approved

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:15 PM August 31, 2022
CGI image of Finborough School's new performing arts centre.

Indicative image of the performing arts centre at Finborough School. - Credit: Trident Marketing

Finborough School's plans for a new performing arts centre have been granted by Mid Suffolk District Council.

The project - for the school in Great Finborough near Stowmarket - will be located to the north of Finborough Hall and to the west of the main car park.

The design and access statement for the project - prepared by Patrick Allen & Associates - says: "The school is continuing to thrive and this proposal will allow them to continue to ensure they offer state of the art facilities and have a bespoke and dedicated building designated for the teaching of the preforming arts."

The document also says that the scheme will have "minimal impact" on the setting and Grade II listed Great Hall building - and is "intrinsic" to the school's long-term plans.

It adds that the building "will be highly insulated and energy efficient."




  

Planning and Development
Mid Suffolk Council
Suffolk
Stowmarket News

