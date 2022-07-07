Worries over foodbank's 'dwindling' supplies as demand soars

Dwindling supplies at Colchester Foodbank's main location in Stanway are making it hard for the facility to help as many residents at it would like . - Credit: LDRS

A council will step in to support a food bank struggling with the cost of living crisis, after concerns that supply is failing to keep up with demand due to "dwindling stock reserves".

The measure is part of a three-point strategy by Colchester Borough Council’s newly-formed cabinet to help Colchester Foodbank, the busiest in the East of England, which has seen demand rise 12% since the Russian invasion of Ukraine with supplies falling by the same proportion.

Cabinet members warned the situation will only worsen for many of the borough’s poorest, and many people will be experiencing hardship for the first time due to the extent of the crisis.

This follows Colchester Foodbank CEO Michael Beckett saying last month that people could die if the UK heads into a cold winter.

The council said: “With rising demand and falling donations, we will intervene immediately to support foodbanks in Colchester and continue to work with partners to ensure demand is met and premises are secure.”

Labour group leader and portfolio holder for local economy and transformation Adam Fox said it would be a priority for the council as the crisis worsens.

He said: “As the winter hits later on during the year this is only going to get worse for some people, for some families in the borough.”

In addition to stepping in to support the foodbank, the council will run a campaign targeting people who may not realise they are entitled to support or benefits.

Council leader David King said: “The paper outlines some of those hard-to-reach groups, who perhaps for the first time some of them are in a position they’ve never been in before and don’t know where to go or have pride that understandably gets in the way of need.”

Other measures being proposed include hiring a crisis coordinator, who would help the council identify those most in need, and reviewing the local council tax support scheme.

According to the report, the cost of living crisis is likely to further widen inequalities in the borough and will disproportionately affect those on low income.



