'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM June 29, 2021   
The bottle bank at Fore Street near Saint Clare's Catholic Church Framlingham

The bottle bank before it was cleared at Fore Street close to Saint Clare's Catholic Church in Framlingham - Credit: Jackie Lane

Beer, wine and spirit bottles plus glass jars have piled up in front of a collection bank in Framlingham before being cleared by the council. 

East Suffolk District Council has apologised that it was delayed emptying its bottle banks in Fore Street close to St Clare's Catholic Church but points out that residents should know better than to continue to dump their glass when it was clearly overflowing.

The bottles at Framlingham before they were cleared by East Suffolk District Council

The bottles at Framlingham before they were cleared by East Suffolk District Council - Credit: Jackie Lane

Cllr James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “Due to a collection vehicle breaking down last week, affecting the overall schedule, there was a delay in emptying the bottle banks at Fore Street in Framlingham this week.

"I can confirm that these have been emptied this afternoon and normal schedule should now resume. We apologise for the delay in service

“However, I must ask that residents, if possible, don’t resort to leaving their empty bottles and jars next to overflowing bottle banks.

"Not only can this be viewed as fly-tipping, but it also poses a real hazard to the people who have to clear the area as well as other residents and wildlife. If a bottle bank is full, please return with your items another time when they are not overflowing.”

The bottle bank on Fore Sreet, Framlingham after it was cleared by East Suffolk District Council

The bottle bank on Fore Sreet, Framlingham after it was cleared by East Suffolk District Council - Credit: Jackie Lane

The bottle banks were emptied at 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 29 after Jackie Lane reported the issue and was told a collection driver would clear it. 

She said: "How on earth is one man going to clear this? 

"This is completely outrageous and completely unnecessary."

