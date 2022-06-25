News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Funding agreed for Stowmarket wellbeing and leisure hub

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:00 PM June 25, 2022
Artist's impression of the new hub in Stowmarket

An overview of the proposed provision of sport, leisure and wellbeing facilities at the new hub in Stowmarket. - Credit: MSDC/Saunders Boston Architects

Mid Suffolk District Council has agreed for a new well-being and leisure hub to be created in northwest Stowmarket.

The Stowmarket health, education and leisure facility (SHELF) is set to improve facilities for a wide range of sports, leisure and health organisations by bringing them together in a single site.

Proposals include a multi-agency wellbeing hub, 4G football pitch, multi-use 2G pitch, mini athletics track, multi-sports pavilion, games area, four indoor sports courts and a new cricket square and nets.

Detailed designs will now be developed for the project, and these plans will be shared with the community and a planning application will be submitted for the scheme.

Mid Suffolk council cabinet member for health and wellbeing, Harry Richardson said: "I am delighted that we can move to the next phase of this project and start developing the details for this new and holistic approach to health, wellbeing, sport, and leisure in Stowmarket."

