County bus services avoid axe as government announces new funding

A number of Suffolk's bus services have been handed a temporary lifeline after the government unveiled a nationwide support package of £130 million.

Prior to the Department for Transport's announcement on Friday afternoon, networks across the county were facing cuts as Suffolk County Council planned a reduction in support for bus firms.

The council had made the decision to cut costs as government support set up to help bus companies through Covid looked set to end in October.

It was not clear which routes or areas would have been affected, but the news of fresh funding has come as a welcome relief for services across the county.

Councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: “I very much welcome yet another cash boost to support our all-important bus services and routes here in Suffolk.

“Reliable, efficient and affordable public transport is key to encouraging Suffolk’s residents out of the car and onto the bus, this playing a very important role in achieving carbon reduction across our county.

“We will continue to work with our service providers to ensure we can provide the best possible bus services for Suffolk’s residents.”

The £130 million package will see funds distributed to bus services across the country for the six months from October to March.

The Department for Transport said the additional funding will help to protect bus services and routes, which are particularly important to people facing pressures due to the rising cost of living.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “This funding will ensure millions across the country can continue to use vital bus services, and brings the total we’ve provided to the sector throughout the pandemic to almost £2 billion.

“At a time when people are worried about rising costs, it’s more important than ever we save these bus routes for the millions who rely on them for work, school and shopping.”

The government says it is also looking to invest £3 billion in bus services by 2025, including over £1 billion to improve fares, services and infrastructure, and a further £525 million for zero-emission buses.