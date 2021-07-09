Published: 9:23 AM July 9, 2021

The Green Party has taken one of two seats up for grabs in the Aldeburgh and Leiston ward in Thursday's East Suffolk Council by-election - and came within two votes of winning the other.

Tom Daly is the first Green councillor elected in the area which includes much of the site of the proposed new Sizewell C power station. He will be joined on the council by Conservative Russ Rainger - who was a county councillor for the area before standing down in May.

The second Green candidate, Matt Oakley, came only two votes behind Mr Rainger.

Suffolk Coastal Green Party chairman Julian Cusak said on Facebook: "Great result for the Green Party last night. Aldeburgh and Leiston now has its first Green councillor on East Suffolk Council.

"Tom Daly who came top of the poll for two vacancies caused by the resignation of two Tories. Our campaign centred on opposition to new nuclear power at Sizewell and the siting of electricity substations at a greenfield site in Friston."

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Conservative councillors Jocelyn Bond and TJ Haworth-Culf. Ms Haworth-Culf took over Mr Rainger's seat on the county council so the two have now effectively "swapped" authorities.

Local concerns over the plan for Sizewell C had a major impact in the election campaign in an area that has always been supportive of nuclear power because of the jobs it has brought in the past.

Full election result:

Tom Daly (G): 1,110

Russ Rainger (C): 1,103

Matt Oakley (G): 1,101

Andrew Reid (C): 1,006

Ian Illett (Lab): 355

Mark Turner (Lab): 311

Steve Marsling (Comm): 61



