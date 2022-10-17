Councillors fear £850k sports pitch won't be used and could pollute river

Councillors are concerned an £850,000 artificial football pitch could pollute a nearby river.

Three councillors at Hadleigh Town Council are worried that a planned 3G football pitch at a sports ground off Layham Road will cost the town financially and environmentally, while only benefiting a few people.

A draft business plan of August 2022 estimated the pitch cost to be £850,000, of which the Football Foundation stated it would probably pay 60 to 70 per cent with a strong grant offer.

The plan proposes applying to the Rugby Football Union for £50,000, which will cover a ‘shock layer’ in the pitch – important for rugby matches.

It also proposes applying for £100,000 from Babergh District Council’s community infrastructure levy (CIL) pot, which is made up of money provided by developers in the area.

That would leave £105,000 for the council to find in the best-case scenario.

Cllr Andrew Knock said: “I am not convinced that the numbers add up when you scrutinise the business case.

“There is not enough detail about where we will find the money to meet the shortfall between the Football Foundation’s offer and the actual cost.

“Where we can estimate a range for how much a loan would cost us, this has not been factored in.

“Even without all the numbers being made available it’s looking like a lot of money for a specialised facility which will benefit, at most, only five per cent of Hadleigh’s people.

“This is a concern when you consider that the football and rugby clubs will be the main users of the artificial pitch by far, and yet they can both leave the council repaying a loan, maintaining the pitch surface and disposing of tons of plastic at the end of its life.”

The councillors are also worried that rubber crumb – which contains microplastics, which do not biodegrade– will be used for the pitch.

The council passed a resolution in June to use an organic alternative to rubber crumb, but in August voted against a resolution that would have made using an alternative to rubber crumb a requirement in the Football Foundation contract.

A Football Foundation representative said alternative materials might be considered if deemed necessary but stated none will perform as well as rubber crumb, the standard infill for 3G pitches.

According to the councillors, this leaves June’s resolution vulnerable to being overturned.

The intended site of the pitch is adjacent to the River Brett, so use of rubber crumb could cause microplastic pollution in the river.

Cllr Huw Roberts said: “We must avoid installing a source of microplastic pollution, especially near our river.

“Members of the public in Hadleigh have expressed their concern, including members of the local anglers’ group and the local environmental group.”

According to the three councillors, creating a 3G pitch at Layham Road Sports Ground would make the area less accessible for the public, particularly during evenings and weekends when Hadleigh United (HUFC) will be the main user.

A ‘vision document’ for the pitch by Hadleigh Town Council stated it would be intended for community use, and that it is needed as HUFC has spent years struggling to find sufficient pitch capacity.

Cllr Angela Wiltshire said: “The removal of a beautiful, green space – an irreplaceable resource for people, animals, birds and insects – to provide an artificial surface for a limited number of paying users makes no sense to me.

“Layham Road Sports Ground needs a pavilion to benefit all the clubs and users of the playing fields. We have lost valuable time when we could have been finding a means to finance and build it."

The costs to hire are not clear from the documents about the pitch, yet the draft business plan estimates £50,000 will be made from hiring costs in the first full year after the pitch is installed.