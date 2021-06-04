News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Local Council

'Risk to wildlife' – Bin by river found overflowing

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM June 4, 2021   
River Walk in Hadleigh near Toppesfield Bridge

The bins overflowing at the River Walk in Hadleigh near Toppesfield Bridge have been emptied by Babergh District Council. - Credit: Paul Barton

Litter has been called a "risk to wildlife" as a bin has been found overflowing in the latest rubbish dumping incident.

Hadleigh resident Paul Barton found the bin while walking along the River Walk near Toppesfield Bridge and cleaned up most of the mess left by others himself. 

Mr Barton: "We've got to do more as a community and the council to overcome this kind of thing."

The bin - one of 17 others in a short walk - was then emptied by Babergh District Council, who said: “While we provide and regularly empty dog and litter bins across the district, we would encourage anyone who comes across a full bin to find another nearby or take their rubbish home with them, and report it to us so we can empty it as soon as possible.

“Littering is not only unsightly and unnecessary, it’s also a risk for wildlife.  Clearing up after other people costs the council thousands each year - money which could be better spent on other council services.”

To report please go here

You may also want to watch:

Environment News
Babergh District Council
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Heat map showing differences in income deprivation in Suffolk and north Essex

Investigations

Map of region's richest and poorest postcodes reveals huge income divide

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed has a shot on goal during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match at Hampden Pa

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Striker target released by Scottish club

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Seaside cottages and lighthouse at Southwold beach, UK. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Suffolk Council

Southwold beach branded 'dirtiest' in the country

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
A white police forensics tent at the scene of the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH

Kesgrave shooting trial hears boy's hospital bed interview

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus