Thousands expected at Illuminate Festival as programme is unveiled

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM March 12, 2022
The Illuminate Festival in Harwich is expected to attract thousands of visitors 

An exciting programme of events has been unveiled for the Illuminate Festival in Harwich later this month, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors. 

People will be welcomed along The Quay in the town from 6pm on Friday, March 25, with a performance from local choir Harwich Sing, while street entertainment will mingle among the crowds.

The event will then take to the skies with a spectacular aerobatic flight display from the Fireflies, which is due to begin at 6.30pm.

Following the aerial show, eyes will turn back to The Quay where the dramatic Sparks! drummers will perform as the torch-lit procession forms up behind them to parade around the town.

As the procession returns there will be a feast of entertainment throughout the evening -  all accompanied by light projections along the waterfront.

The town's crier also made an appearance in the Illuminate Festival parade Picture: WILL LODGE

Well-known radio presenters Steve Scruton and Ian Wyatt will be hosting the event, which runs until 9.30pm, while there are also food stands on and around the event site.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring District Council (TDC), which is staging the festival, said: "Illuminate Festival is a brilliant, visually stunning celebration of Harwich’s history, and we’re so excited to bring the event back after its pandemic-forced absence. 

“The festival is fun for all the family, with children encouraged to take part in the procession, so why not wrap up and spend your Friday evening in beautiful Harwich?”

TDC is working with the Harwich Festival of the Arts, who are running lantern making workshops in local schools to form the torch-lit procession, and the Grand Theatre of Lemmings - which is providing the street entertainment.

For the latest information on the Illuminate Festival, people can visit the Historic Harwich website or Facebook page, or check out the LoveTendring tourism and events app, free to download on Apple and Android devices.

