Crowds enjoy carnival atmosphere at Harwich Illuminate Festival
Around 6,000 people packed the streets of Harwich to enjoy a carnival atmosphere at the town's Illuminate Festival.
Spectators were treated to projections, performers, and a procession as Harwich was lit up to celebrate its history and community on Friday night.
The event, run by Tendring District Council (TDC), opened with an aerial display by the Firebirds above the estuary as the sun set – followed by a performance by Spark! drummers as the torch-lit procession formed up.
Rallied by a performance from Harwich Sing, and a welcome from the town crier Richard Bench, the procession – which included colourful sea creatures created by local school children – paraded around the old town.
Throughout the event street entertainment, ranging from the hula-hooping Harley and light gliders, to stilt walkers and cloud travellers, engaged the crowds alongside further performances from Harwich Sing, Spark! and Glow-Robics.
Alex Porter, TDC cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “As befits a celebration of Historic Harwich there was a wonderful atmosphere at Illuminate Festival, whether it was people coming together to enjoy performances or the amazing lanterns by local schoolchildren.
“The colours, lights and projections never cease to amaze me, and this event really lit up the town and brought a feeling of fun to the town.
“Our huge thanks go to all of our partners – including the Harwich Festival, Harwich Haven Authority, MRL Productions, the Grand Theatre of Lemmings and Motion Mapping – without whom the event would not have been a success.”