Concern over height of planned four-storey block of flats near Haverhill

Published: 3:40 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM July 7, 2021

CGI designs of the 129 homes planned as phase 2B of the north west Haverhill development - Credit: V-Real on behalf of Persimmon Homes

Final approval of the next phase of more than 1,150 homes north-west of Haverhill has been deferred over concerns around the density of housing and the height of a block of flats.

West Suffolk Council’s development control committee on Wednesday morning voted by seven votes to six to defer a decision on landscaping, appearance, design, layout and scale for phase 2B for 129 homes off Ann Suckling Road.

Outline planning permission had already been secured, but councillors were unhappy with the four-storey block of flats at the entrance to the site, as well as the density of homes.

Other concerns included the number of parking spaces, narrow roads and the necessary infrastructure for the wider site, such as a relief road and school not coming before homes are built.

Planning officers said the parking provision did meet requirements and said green space and roads had been agreed at outline stage.

However, approval of the scheme has been deferred - with councillors asking developer Persimmon to come back with a revised design for a three-storey block of flats instead of four.

They also asked for provision to be made for electric vehicle charging points at all homes.

Committee member councillor John Burns said the apartment building was “500ft up the hill, so we will see it from the other side of the town,” while councillor David Smith said it was “not in keeping with other elements of the town” and “has the look of a multi-storey car park”.

Councillor Susan Glossop added: “It completely spoils the whole view of the site and I think it is important we listen to the local member and local community because they have got to live with this.”

It was recognised Persimmon has been liaising with the town council and planning officers, and hoped those conversations would generate an improved design for a three-storey block for approval in future.

Ward councillor Elaine McManus said: “It’s clear that a three-storey gateway development would be entirely in keeping with its position in the locality and in keeping with similar three-stories Persimmon has already built.”

Phase 2B follows on from the approved first portion where 200 homes are being built, while final approval for the 41 homes in phase 2A was agreed in November.

Eventually, the whole north-west Haverhill site will be developed for 1,150 homes.

Stuart McAdam, planning manager for Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said of the 129 homes phase: “The overall design is of a contemporary style and will deliver high quality environment including much-needed, attractive, high-quality homes.”

He added that it has a “strong emphasis on family homes,” and “follows on from a successful first two phases”.

It is not yet clear when revised plans will return to committee.