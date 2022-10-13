Lapdancing club to stay open amid location and 'objectification' concerns

A Suffolk lapdancing club has had its license renewed despite facing widespread opposition around its location to nearby community spaces.

West Suffolk Council’s licensing and regulatory sub-committee renewed the license for Heaven, which is on Newmarket High Street on October 11.

The lap dancing venue which employs 25 people has been open since 2012, with its current managers operating since 2017.

The owner, Newmarket Entertainment Ltd, has also been running Climax in Colchester.

In plans ahead of the meeting a representative for the club wrote: "The typical clientele of the venue are middle aged males who are very well behaved and who enjoy an evening with friends or colleagues in a quiet mature environment.

"The only articles sold are dances by the dancers which are purchased by the customer. No other articles are sold.

"Heaven operates with a strict policy for the safety of both customers and staff."

The director of Newmarket Limited Ltd had written that his belief "that the overwhelming number of people who live in Newmarket are not troubled in the slightest by our discreet presence in the High Street".

The club attracts thousands of visitors each year, but those opposing the renewal sighted concerns for its location and its "dangerous and sexist message".

In the objections sent in ahead of the meeting, Newmarket Town Council wrote: “Lap dancing clubs show women as commodities: men purchase the right to have women strip and dance for them. As such, they reinforce the degrading notion that women's function is only to serve and satisfy men sexually.

“This has an impact on how all women are perceived; the ever-increasing sexual objectification of women runs counter to efforts to achieve equality between women and men.

“The club reinforces a dangerous, sexist message to all women and girls that their value lies in their bodies and how they perform for men.

"Newmarket Town Council should lead the way in promoting mutual respect between men and women, and to help in educating young people on how to achieve healthy relationships, rather than licensing the objectification of women.

“We must do everything to fight violence against women and girls and acknowledge that this club is about sexually arousing men.”

The council also said that the location of the club is “significantly inappropriate” as the venue is placed near a playground, a unit for homeless people, the town hall, as well as other historical sites.

One of the residents said they "object in the strongest possible terms” to renewing the licence of Heaven strip club.

They added: “The inclusion of a strip club on the main High Street is adding to an image which will have detrimental effects on Newmarket High Street’s economy, and may prevent improvement to the retail market and future re-development.

“I ask in the strongest possible terms that you act in the interests of the residents of Newmarket and listen to the guidance which has been set down to safeguard against youth exposure, maintain cultural and historical preservation and protect our retail markets.”