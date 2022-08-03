'Hundreds' of bottles at overflowing glass recycling centre

Residents have expressed concerns after a Saxmundham glass recycling centre was found to be overflowing with 'hundreds' of bottles. - Credit: Steve Boyce

Residents have expressed concerns after a Saxmundham glass recycling centre was found to be overflowing with "hundreds" of bottles.

Steve Boyce, 64, initially visited his local glass recycling centre in Kelsale but found there wasn't any space for him to add his bottles.

Knowing the bottle bank in the Saxmundham Market Square car park was larger Steve journeyed there instead, only to be met with a worse situation.

He said: "I had to add them to the sea of glass already there in the forlorn hope that it would be emptied. Six large bins were already full and the number of bottles must have been well into the hundreds."

East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the environment Councillor James Mallinder said: "As a result of a fire at the waste transfer facility on Ransomes Industrial Estate in early February, some glass collections in the south of East Suffolk remain affected as our refuse crews have been required to make the journey to an alternative tipping point."