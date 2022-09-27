News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cost-of-living: Ipswich winter warm spaces project details revealed

Author Picture Icon

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:50 PM September 27, 2022
Ipswich council has put plans in place to help people with the cost-of-living crisis this winter

Free warm spaces and drinks are to be provided at a number of Ipswich venues to help people hit by the cost-of-living crisis get out of the cold this winter.

The borough council is planning the project as part of commitments included in a new cost-of-living charter.

It would mean Ipswich residents would have access to hot drinks, a microwave, Wi-Fi, charging points, and games and toys for children at the community rooms at the council’s sports centres, Gallery 3 at Ipswich Town Hall and the Reg Driver Centre in Christchurch Park.

The ‘warm banks’ are expected to be open from mid-October during days when daytime temperatures below 15C are forecast. They will be run by council staff and volunteer hosts.

Councillor Neil MacDonald, portfolio holder for the cost-of-living and housing, said: “This cost-of-living charter sets out our commitment to helping local people with the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“A key part of this is providing ‘warm banks’ at some of our facilities, giving people who are unable to afford to heat their homes a free, safe and warm space to spend time during the winter period.”

In terms of financial support, the charter states the council will ensure grant funding is targeted to organisations working with those affected by the cost-of-living crisis; benefits and discretionary housing payments are processed quickly and any government fund for local people or businesses is administered quickly. The promise to remove the need for the lowest earners to pay council tax from April 2023 is also included.

Alongside the provision of “warm banks”, the charter promises to ensure services for the most vulnerable are efficient – including by referring households to additional support where appropriate. It commits to supporting children during the school holidays through the Holiday Activities and Food Programme.

The charter is to be supplemented by a cost-of-living section on the council’s website, which will provide details of how to access support from the council and other organisations.

In August, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that nine in 10 adults in Britain reported their cost-of-living had increased, compared with six in 10 in November 2021.

More than a third of those who reported a cost-of-living increase in August had cut back on food and essentials – that’s around 16 million people.


